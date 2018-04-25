The Latest: Judge rejects mistrial bid in Copperfield trial

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on civil trial involving Las Vegas Strip headliner David Copperfield and a British tourist who claims he was seriously hurt in a fall while taking part in a signature Copperfield illusion in 2013 (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

A judge in Las Vegas has rejected a call by David Copperfield's attorney for a mistrial based on the amount of media coverage that a civil negligence lawsuit involving the world-famous illusionist is getting.

Attorney Elaine Fresch complained Tuesday about interviews involving plaintiff Gavin Cox's attorney, Benedict Morelli.

Fresch noted that one interview aired on CBS-TV just hours before proceedings resumed.

Under questioning by Nevada state court Judge Mark Denton, three jurors said they turned off broadcasts when they saw references to the case on the news during a five-day break in the civil trial.

The judge allowed the trial to resume.

Copperfield is on the stand answering questions from Morelli about whether Copperfield knew of anyone besides Cox who was injured taking part in the magician's audience-volunteer illusion over nearly 20 years he has performed it.

9 a.m.

Las Vegas Strip headliner David Copperfield is due to return to the witness stand in a lawsuit by a British tourist who claims he was seriously hurt in a fall while taking part in one of Copperfield's signature illusions in 2013.

The magician resumes testimony Tuesday after last week revealing secrets behind a trick that appears to make volunteer audience members vanish onstage and appear a few moments later in the back of the theater.

Plaintiff Gavin Cox of Kent, England, alleges he fell after being hurried by stagehands through an MGM Grand hotel alleyway coated with a powdery residue near a trailer-sized trash bin.

Copperfield's lawyers lost pretrial bids to close proceedings to the public to avoid revealing performance secrets

Cox and his wife are seeking unspecified damages.