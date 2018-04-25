Nielsen's top programs for April 16-22

NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for April 16-22. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "Roseanne," ABC, 13.27 million.

2. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 12.91 million.

3. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 11.67 million.

4. "NCIS," CBS, 11.44 million.

5. "Bull," CBS, 10.83 million.

6. "The Voice" (Monday, 8 p.m.), NBC, 9.35 million.

7. "60 Minutes," CBS, 9.02 million.

8. "Mom," CBS, 8.83 million.

9. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 8.46 million.

10. "The Voice" (Wednesday, 8 p.m.), NBC, 8.39 million.

11. "The Voice" (Tuesday, 8 p.m.), NBC, 8.35 million.

12. "Survivor," CBS, 7.74 million.

13. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 7.57 million.

14. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 7.52 million.

15. "American Idol" (Sunday), ABC, 7.46 million.

16. "Instinct," CBS, 7.11 million.

17. "American Idol" (Monday), ABC, 6.97 million.

18. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 6.93 million.

19. "Chicago PD," NBC, 6.62 million.

20. "Law & Order: SVU,' NBC, 6.58 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.