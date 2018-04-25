A look at how Marvel Studios built a box-office juggernaut

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marvel Studios has built a movie empire that has not only proved crowd-pleasing, but has also racked up box-office profits to the tune of nearly $15 billion in the 10 years since "Iron Man" was released.

The 2008 film starring Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man proved that superheroes not named Spider-Man, Superman and Batman could find massive audiences. "Avengers: Infinity War," the 19th film in the Marvel Studios universe arrives Friday, and may break box-office records in its opening weekend. The third Avengers film assembles characters and story lines developed over the years, including Captain America, Thor, the Guardians of the Galaxy and this year's sensation, the Black Panther.

The following is a look at how Marvel has built its cinematic version of the Hulk, with the film's title, release date, domestic gross and total worldwide box office, as compiled by comScore:

___

"Iron Man," May 2008, $318.6 million, $582 million

"The Incredible Hulk," June 2008, $134.8 million, $263.3 million

"Iron Man 2," May 2010, $312.4 million, $623.7 million

"Thor," May 2010, $181 million, $448.7 million

"Captain America: The First Avenger," July 2011, $176.7 million, $371 million

"Marvel's The Avengers," May 2012, $623.4 million, $1.52 billion

"Iron Man 3," May 2013, $409 million, $1.2 billion

"Thor: The Dark World," November 2013, $206.4 million, $645 million

"Captain America: The Winter Soldier," April 2014, $260 million, $714.3 million

"Guardians of the Galaxy," August 2014, $333.2 million, $773.3 million

"Avengers: Age of Ultron," May 2015, $459 million, $1.4 billion

"Ant-Man," July 2015, $180.2 million, $519.3 million

"Captain America: Civil War," May 2016, $408.1 million, $1.15 billion

"Doctor Strange," May 2016, $232.6 million, $677.6 million

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," May 2017, $390 million, $863.6 million

"Spider-Man: Homecoming," July 2017, $334.2 million, $880.2 million

"Thor: Ragnorak," November 2017, $314 million, $852.7 million

"Black Panther," February 2018, $681.4 million, $1.4 billion

___

Source: comScore