McConaughey fears March for Our Lives will get 'hijacked'

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A month after speaking at the March for Our Lives in his hometown of Austin, Texas, Matthew McConaughey says he supports some gun control but fears the youth-led movement could be "hijacked" by those hoping to eliminate all guns in the United States.

McConaughey spoke about his support for the marchers in Las Vegas on Monday, where he was promoting his upcoming film, "White Boy Rick," at the CinemaCon theater-owners convention.

He called gun violence "an epidemic in our country." But he says there are responsible gun owners and some want to ban all guns, and he worries the March for Our Lives will be overtaken by that faction.

He says he hopes there's room for agreement between anti-gun activists and the National Rifle Association.