Celeb birthdays for the week of April 29-May 5

April 29: Actor Keith Baxter is 85. Bluesman Otis Rush is 83. Singer Bob Miranda of The Happenings is 76. Country singer Duane Allen of The Oak Ridge Boys is 75. Singer Tommy James is 71. Bassist Wayne Secrest of Confederate Railroad is 68. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is 64. Actress Leslie Jordan ("The Help," ''Will and Grace") is 63. Actress Kate Mulgrew ("Orange Is The New Black," ''Star Trek: Voyager") is 63. Actor Daniel Day-Lewis is 61. Actress Michelle Pfeiffer is 60. Actress Eve Plumb ("The Brady Bunch") is 60. Country singer Stephanie Bentley is 55. Singer Carnie Wilson of Wilson Phillips is 50. Actor Paul Adelstein ("Private Practice") is 49. Actress Uma Thurman is 48. Rapper Master P is 48. Actress Darby Stanchfield ("Scandal") is 47. Country singer James Bonamy is 46. Singer Erica Campbell of Mary Mary is 46. Bassist Mike Hogan of The Cranberries is 45. Actress Megan Boone ("The Blacklist") is 35. Actor Zane Carney ("Dave's World") is 33. Singer Amy Heidemann of Karmin is 32. Singer Foxes is 29.

April 30: Actress Cloris Leachman is 92. Singer Willie Nelson is 85. Actor Burt Young is 78. Actor Perry King ("Riptide") is 70. Singer-guitarist Wayne Kramer of the MC5 is 70. Singer Merril Osmond of The Osmonds is 65. Director Jane Campion is 64. Bassist Robert Reynolds of The Mavericks is 56. Actor Adrian Pasdar ("Heroes") is 53. Singer J.R. Richards of Dishwalla is 51. Rapper Turbo B of Snap is 51. Guitarist Clark Vogeler of The Toadies is 49. Singer Chris "Choc" Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 47. Guitarist Chris Henderson of 3 Doors Down is 47. Country singer Carolyn Dawn Johnson is 47. Actress Lisa Dean Ryan ("Doogie Howser, M.D.") is 46. Singer Akon is 45. Singer Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees is 45. Actor Johnny Galecki ("The Big Bang Theory," ''Roseanne") is 43. Actor Sam Heughan ("Outlander") is 38. Actor Kunal Nayyar ("The Big Bang Theory") is 37. Rapper Lloyd Banks is 36. Actress Kirsten Dunst is 36. Country singer Tyler Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 34. Actress Dianna Agron ("Glee") is 32. Singer Brandon Lancaster of LANCO is 29.

May 1: Singer Judy Collins is 79. Singer Rita Coolidge is 73. Singer-bassist Nick Fortuna of The Buckinghams is 72. Actor Dann Florek ("Law and Order: SVU") is 67. Singer-songwriter Ray Parker Jr. is 64. Actor Byron Stewart is 62. Actress Maia Morgenstern ("The Passion of the Christ") is 56. Actor Scott Coffey ("Mulholland Drive," ''The Outsiders") is 54. Country singer Wayne Hancock is 53. Actor Charlie Schlatter ("Diagnosis Murder") is 52. Country singer Tim McGraw is 51. Bassist D'Arcy Wretzky (Smashing Pumpkins) is 50. Director Wes Anderson is 49. Actress Julie Benz ("No Ordinary Family") is 46. Singer Tina Campbell of Mary Mary is 44. Actor Darius McCrary ("Family Matters") is 42. Actor Jamie Dornan ("Fifty Shades of Grey") is 36. Actress Kerry Bishe ("Argo") is 34.

May 2: Singer Englebert Humperdinck is 82. Country singer R.C. Bannon is 73. Country singer Larry Gatlin is 70. Singer Lou Gramm of Foreigner is 68. Actress Christine Baranski is 66. Singer Angela Bofill is 64. Actor Brian Tochi ("Revenge of the Nerds," ''Police Academy") is 59. Actress Elizabeth Berridge ("The John Larroquette Show") is 56. Country singer Ty Herndon is 56. TV commentator Mika Brzezinski is 51. Wrestler-actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) is 46. Singer Jeff Gutt of Stone Temple Pilots is 42. Actress Jenna Von Oy ("Blossom") is 41. Actress Ellie Kemper ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," ''The Office") is 38. Actor Robert Buckley ("One Tree Hill") is 37. Actor Gaius Charles ("Grey's Anatomy") is 35. Singer Lily Allen is 33. Guitarist Jim Almgren of Carolina Liar is 32. Actress Kay Panabaker ("No Ordinary Family," ''Summerland") is 28.

May 3: Actor Alex Cord ("Airwolf") is 85. Singer Frankie Valli is 84. Sports announcer Greg Gumbel is 72. Singer Mary Hopkin is 68. Singer Christopher Cross is 67. Drummer Cactus Moser (Highway 101) is 61. Keyboardist David Ball of Soft Cell is 59. Country singer Shane Minor is 50. Actress Amy Ryan ("Bridge of Spies," ''The Office") is 50. Actor Bobby Cannavale ("Boardwalk Empire," ''Nurse Jackie") is 48. Music producer-actor Damon Dash is 47. Bassist John Driskell Hopkins of Zac Brown Band is 47. Country singer Brad Martin is 45. TV personality Willie Geist ("Today") is 43. Actress Christina Hendricks ("Mad Men") is 43. Actor Dule Hill ("Psych," ''The West Wing") is 43. Country singer Eric Church is 41. Actress Tanya Wright ("Orange Is The New Black") is 40. Dancer Cheryl Burke ("Dancing With the Stars") is 34. Singer Michael Kiwanuka is 31. Rapper Desiigner is 21.

May 4: Jazz bassist Ron Carter is 81. Surf guitarist Dick Dale is 81. Singer Peggy Santiglia Davison of The Angels is 74. Actor Richard Jenkins ("The Shape of Water") is 71. Country singer Stella Parton is 69. Singer Jackie Jackson of The Jacksons is 67. Singer-actress Pia Zadora is 66. Singer Oleta Adams is 65. Country singer Randy Travis is 59. Actress Mary McDonough ("The Waltons") is 57. Comedian Ana Gasteyer ("Saturday Night Live") is 51. Actor Will Arnett ("Arrested Development," ''Blades of Glory") is 48. Bassist Mike Dirnt of Green Day is 46. TV personality Kimora Lee Simmons is 43. Singer Lance Bass ('N Sync) is 39. Actress Ruth Negga ("Loving") is 37. Rapper Jidenna is 33. Actor Alexander Gould ("Weeds") is 24. Country singer RaeLynn is 24. Actress Amara Miller ("The Descendants") is 18.

May 5: Actress Pat Carroll is 91. Actor Michael Murphy is 80. Actor Lance Henriksen ("Millennium," ''Aliens") is 78. Comedian-actor Michael Palin (Monty Python) is 75. Former MTV News correspondent Kurt Loder is 73. Drummer Bill Ward of Black Sabbath is 70. Actress Lisa Eilbacher ("An Officer and a Gentleman," ''Beverly Hills Cop") is 61. Singer Ian McCulloch of Echo and the Bunnymen is 59. Newsman Brian Williams is 59. Actress Tina Yothers ("Family Ties") is 45. Singer Raheem DeVaughn is 43. Actor Vincent Kartheiser ("Mad Men") is 39. Singer Craig David is 37. Actress Danielle Fishel ("Boy Meets World") is 37. Actor Henry Cavill ("Man of Steel," ''The Tudors") is 35. Singer Adele is 30. Singer Chris Brown is 29.