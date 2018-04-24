WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--LIVERPOOL-ROMA

LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool and Roma started the Champions League as outsiders. Now they meet in the semifinals, with the first leg at Anfield. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2100, GMT.

OLY--TOKYO 2020-INSPECTORS

TOKYO — The head of an IOC inspection team urged organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to be more direct answering questions about progress and planning on Tuesday. The advice from John Coates, which followed a two-day inspection tour, came a week after several sports federations openly criticized Tokyo's preparations. The games are just over two years away. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 550 words, photos.

TEN--BARCELONA OPEN

BARCELONA, Spain — David Goffin faces Marcel Granollers in the second round of the Barcelona Open. UPCOMING: 200 words by 1900 GMT.

BBO--BABE RUTH-60TH HR BAT

NEW YORK — As part of its collection of Babe Ruth items, the Baseball Hall of Fame says it has the bat the slugger used to hit his then-record 60th home run in 1927. A private collector also claims to own the bat, and he's selling it at auction. PSA/DNA, one of the leading sports memorabilia authenticators, supports his assertion. By Vin A. Cherwoo. SENT: 820 words, photos.

SOC--BAYERN-REAL MADRID-HISTORY

MADRID — They are two of the biggest clubs in the world, both with enough trophies to fill a warehouse. They are Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. On Wednesday, the giants of European soccer will meet yet again in the Champions League semifinals. The first leg is in Munich. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 610 words, photos.

SOC--SALZBURG'S SUCCESS

VIENNA — Although the desired breakthrough in the Champions League has yet to happen, Salzburg is finally enjoying the European success it has been targeting for more than a decade. The Austrian club is in the semifinals of the Europa League, the only team from outside the top five leagues still in the race for a European cup this season. By Eric Willemsen. SENT: 730 words, photos.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Skaggs shuts down Astros; Angels win 2-0 after call reversed. SENT: 1,480 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA PLAYOFF CAPSULES — Rockets use 50-point 3rd quarter to blow out Timberwolves. SENT: 320 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL PLAYOFF CAPSULES — Capitals beat Blue Jackets in Game 6 to advance to 2nd round. SENT: 310 words, photos.

