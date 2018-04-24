Foy: 'Crown' pay gap issue 'definitely opened my eyes'

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Claire Foy says the controversy over her pay for the Netflix series "The Crown" has changed her approach to Hollywood.

Foy says it opened her eyes about what she's "allowed to have an opinion about."

A producer disclosed last month that Foy, who starred as Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, was paid less than Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip, because Smith was better known.

Foy was in Las Vegas promoting "The Girl in the Spider's Web," which completed filming this month. It's based on the fourth book in Stieg Larsson's popular Millennium series revolving around hacker Lisbeth Salander, previously been played in movies by Noomi Rapace and Rooney Mara.