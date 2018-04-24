|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|17
|4
|.810
|—
|Toronto
|13
|8
|.619
|4
|New York
|12
|9
|.571
|5
|Tampa Bay
|8
|13
|.381
|9
|Baltimore
|6
|17
|.261
|12
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|12
|8
|.600
|—
|Minnesota
|8
|9
|.471
|2½
|Detroit
|9
|11
|.450
|3
|Chicago
|5
|14
|.263
|6½
|Kansas City
|5
|15
|.250
|7
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|Los Angeles
|15
|8
|.652
|½
|Seattle
|11
|10
|.524
|3½
|Oakland
|12
|11
|.522
|3½
|Texas
|8
|16
|.333
|8
___
|Monday's Games
Cleveland 2, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 14, Minnesota 1
Oakland 9, Texas 4
L.A. Angels 2, Houston 0
Chicago White Sox 10, Seattle 4
|Tuesday's Games
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
L.A. Angels (Tropeano 1-1) at Houston (Verlander 3-0), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-2), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Lynn 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 1-1), 6:35 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Archer 1-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 2-0) at Toronto (Sanchez 1-2), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-0) at Cleveland (Bauer 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Graveman 0-4) at Texas (Fister 1-2), 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-1) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-1), 8:15 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.