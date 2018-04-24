Lawyers: Suspects in school fire intellectually disabled

CASCO, Maine (AP) — Lawyers for two men facing arson charges in a fire that destroyed a historic Maine schoolhouse say the men are intellectually disabled.

The Portland Press Herald reports an attorney for 22-year-old Devin Richardson-Gurney told a judge Monday that the man has autism. An attorney for 20-year-old Edward Scott says the man receives services from an organization that helps the intellectually disabled.

Prosecutors say the two men set the Friends School House in Casco on fire Sunday.

Members of the Raymond-Casco Historical Society say they may never recover from the loss. The school house was built in 1849, and the historical society says they've lost historic books and maps dating to the 1700s.

The judge set bail for Richardson-Gurney and Scott at $1,500 each.

