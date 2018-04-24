2018 Waimushan sea swimming race in northern Taiwan begins accepting registration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The 2018 Waimushan (外木山) sea swimming race in Taiwan's northern port city of Keelung will take place on June 10, and registration for the race is open from now to May 4, the organizer of the event, Keelung City Government, announced on Tuesday.

The annual sea swimming event had been held consecutively for 11 years until last year when it was canceled due to the impact of heavy rains.

The swim will start from Hai Xing Pool (海興游泳池) and end at the Dawulun Beach (大武崙海灘), covering a total distance of 3,200 meters.

Keelung City Government said only groups of three or more people and online registration will be accepted and that only people older than 10 years are eligible to participate. The registration fee is NT$600 (US$20) each, the organizer added.

As the entry limit is 3,000 persons, the registration may end earlier when the total number is full, said Keelung Mayor Lin Yu- chang (林右昌), who also stated that he will participate in the race this year.

For more information, please visit this website.