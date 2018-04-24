FIFA clears Russia switch for Finnish teenager Eremenko

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has cleared teenage midfielder Sergei Eremenko to play for Russia at the World Cup by approving his change of national eligibility from Finland.

FIFA says a request by the Russian Football Union was approved Monday.

The 19-year-old Eremenko was born in Russia and currently plays on loan at Spartak Moscow. His father, Alexei, has Finnish citizenship after playing and coaching there for much of his career.

Sergei Eremenko represented Finland at youth level, following his elder brothers Alexei and Roman, who have both played more than 50 times for the full national team.

Roman Eremenko was playing for CSKA Moscow in 2016 when he tested positive for cocaine at a Champions League game. His two-year ban by UEFA expires in October.