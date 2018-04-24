Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, April 24, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Nice with some sun;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;WSW;18;75%;71%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;39;25;Mostly sunny, nice;33;25;ESE;18;50%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny;28;15;Mostly cloudy;29;16;E;18;21%;1%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, warm;25;16;A couple of showers;20;14;E;18;77%;96%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;14;9;Spotty showers;14;8;WSW;36;74%;82%;5

Anchorage, United States;Breezy with rain;9;3;Rain and snow shower;9;3;SE;14;55%;73%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;22;13;Partly sunny, nice;23;15;ESE;9;46%;9%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little p.m. rain;15;6;Cooler with some sun;10;1;WSW;34;48%;52%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Hot with clearing;35;22;Sunny and hot;34;22;ENE;12;47%;10%;6

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, warm;27;14;Clouds and sun, warm;28;13;SSW;9;42%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy with a shower;17;13;Partly sunny;19;11;S;14;67%;1%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;29;15;Partly sunny;30;19;ESE;9;30%;25%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Afternoon showers;33;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;24;SSW;8;75%;73%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;33;22;A t-storm in spots;35;22;S;8;46%;55%;14

Bangkok, Thailand;Warm with sunshine;36;28;Partly sunny, warm;36;28;S;12;60%;58%;13

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;23;15;Clouds and sun, nice;21;15;NNE;14;66%;8%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;23;10;Mostly sunny, nice;25;11;SSW;15;31%;1%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Severe thunderstorms;27;13;Hazy, a thunderstorm;28;14;SSW;5;56%;59%;7

Berlin, Germany;Cooler with a shower;16;11;Some sun, a t-storm;17;7;W;37;69%;82%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A p.m. t-storm;20;10;Rather cloudy;19;10;SSE;10;71%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;27;15;A t-storm in spots;25;14;E;15;65%;46%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Warm with some sun;24;12;Periods of sun, warm;27;15;WSW;10;48%;14%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;15;11;Showers and t-storms;14;6;WSW;21;82%;74%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, warm;29;13;Hazy and very warm;28;14;WSW;8;54%;8%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;26;13;Partly sunny, warm;27;15;SW;12;53%;30%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A strong t-storm;23;20;A morning t-storm;25;20;ENE;7;80%;60%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rather cloudy;30;18;A p.m. t-storm;30;18;ESE;9;50%;80%;4

Busan, South Korea;Rain this morning;17;10;Mostly sunny;20;9;NNE;17;49%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;28;16;Clouds and sun;26;18;NNW;16;36%;70%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;19;11;Rain and drizzle;20;13;NW;25;69%;86%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;29;20;Partly sunny, nice;29;19;ESE;7;60%;30%;13

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny, warm;37;28;Sunshine, very warm;37;28;S;18;60%;2%;13

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;13;5;Sunny intervals;10;2;NNE;23;54%;4%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Turning out cloudy;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;SSW;10;74%;75%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little a.m. rain;12;6;Spotty showers;12;6;W;15;68%;85%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;24;18;Sunny and beautiful;24;19;N;19;82%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;28;16;Afternoon rain;22;11;NNW;13;62%;88%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;33;23;A shower in spots;31;23;SSW;14;73%;59%;10

Delhi, India;Sunshine and warm;40;25;Hot with hazy sun;42;27;WSW;12;13%;0%;11

Denver, United States;Cloudy, much colder;6;-1;Sunny;18;4;SSW;9;46%;8%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;37;22;ESE;12;60%;73%;12

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, warm;36;23;Increasing clouds;33;23;SSE;9;52%;29%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;12;5;Spotty showers;12;5;WSW;30;72%;65%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and very warm;28;13;Cooler;21;11;NNE;12;57%;84%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A heavy p.m. t-storm;20;15;Rain and a t-storm;20;15;WSW;11;80%;88%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;23;SE;9;87%;77%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;26;10;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;ENE;9;37%;1%;8

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;30;21;A heavy p.m. t-storm;28;20;NNE;9;70%;66%;9

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or two;9;3;Spotty showers;9;2;SW;17;86%;69%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;35;27;A p.m. t-storm;35;27;SSE;10;67%;63%;10

Hong Kong, China;A downpour;27;21;Cloudy;26;22;E;15;73%;44%;3

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;28;23;A shower or two;27;23;ENE;25;65%;83%;11

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;40;25;Hazy sun;38;25;SE;8;31%;1%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;35;20;Mostly sunny and hot;36;21;NE;13;29%;25%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Warm with sunshine;26;15;Warm with some sun;26;15;ENE;10;55%;1%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;31;24;An afternoon shower;31;25;ESE;9;72%;66%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Nice with sunshine;34;25;Plenty of sunshine;34;25;WSW;13;48%;41%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;26;11;Sunny and pleasant;26;10;N;9;43%;1%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;27;11;Mostly sunny, nice;25;9;NNW;13;27%;1%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny, breezy, warm;37;26;Sunny and breezy;35;26;W;24;52%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;28;15;Clouds and sun, nice;28;15;ENE;10;41%;32%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Sun and clouds, warm;42;24;Sunny and very warm;42;24;N;12;7%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;20;9;A p.m. t-storm;22;14;SW;15;53%;65%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm in spots;30;26;ENE;16;67%;58%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm or two;32;22;Couple of t-storms;31;23;W;7;77%;83%;9

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;37;26;A t-storm around;37;26;S;13;53%;43%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Mainly cloudy;33;24;NNE;8;69%;44%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;13;1;A p.m. shower or two;13;1;NE;13;56%;68%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;33;26;A t-storm around;32;26;WSW;11;68%;55%;7

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;23;19;Mostly sunny;23;19;S;11;74%;49%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;26;14;Partly sunny, nice;22;13;N;19;65%;1%;9

London, United Kingdom;Afternoon rain;15;8;Thundershowers;14;6;WSW;23;64%;66%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;24;12;Low clouds, then sun;23;12;SSW;9;66%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;Variable cloudiness;33;26;A shower;32;26;WSW;10;72%;85%;6

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;26;14;Sun and clouds, warm;27;14;NE;17;43%;10%;7

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;28;A t-storm or two;32;28;NW;11;73%;82%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;22;A t-storm in spots;29;23;E;8;78%;79%;10

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;35;26;ESE;10;52%;71%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this morning;25;13;Partly sunny;20;12;NW;9;69%;9%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;25;13;A t-storm in spots;25;13;S;9;42%;55%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;30;21;Partly sunny, warm;30;19;W;12;57%;8%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;16;6;Showers around;13;7;SW;17;65%;89%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm around;31;26;A t-storm around;31;26;S;12;73%;74%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm in spots;22;18;Showers and t-storms;24;18;ENE;10;73%;62%;4

Montreal, Canada;Inc. clouds;19;8;Cooler, p.m. rain;12;8;ENE;3;74%;95%;2

Moscow, Russia;Milder;13;6;Rain and drizzle;14;7;WSW;13;66%;84%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;36;27;Hazy sun;35;26;WNW;15;53%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Showers and t-storms;20;16;Showers and t-storms;23;17;N;12;85%;79%;7

New York, United States;Increasing clouds;17;11;Periods of rain;14;10;W;16;82%;91%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;28;17;Increasing clouds;30;19;WNW;16;37%;3%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and mild;13;8;A.M. rain, clearing;15;5;SSW;21;76%;91%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;20;15;Low clouds;18;10;NNW;15;68%;25%;2

Oslo, Norway;Variable cloudiness;12;1;Periods of sun;13;0;NNW;7;46%;30%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;18;7;Cooler with rain;12;5;ENE;16;79%;96%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;29;25;An afternoon shower;29;25;ESE;9;80%;82%;8

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;NW;13;76%;72%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;29;23;Brief p.m. showers;30;24;ENE;10;80%;88%;9

Paris, France;Partly sunny;22;11;A shower in the a.m.;17;7;WNW;13;74%;59%;2

Perth, Australia;Nice with sunshine;23;13;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;ESE;12;57%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;SW;10;66%;82%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;31;24;A t-storm around;32;25;SE;20;72%;74%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm in spots;33;23;SE;8;54%;55%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Sun and clouds;22;12;Windy with some sun;23;11;W;25;40%;38%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;22;5;Sunny and pleasant;21;5;WNW;9;45%;0%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;20;10;Periods of rain;19;11;W;11;74%;89%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Rain this afternoon;19;13;Spotty showers;20;14;SW;11;79%;75%;7

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;29;23;Morning showers;27;24;SE;12;83%;100%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy, p.m. rain;8;4;An afternoon shower;7;3;NNW;9;60%;67%;1

Riga, Latvia;A passing shower;15;7;A passing shower;14;5;WSW;19;57%;66%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;28;22;Nice with sunshine;28;22;ENE;9;71%;36%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;32;21;A t-storm in spots;30;22;SSE;18;29%;41%;11

Rome, Italy;Nice with some sun;25;12;Hazy and warm;26;11;SE;10;53%;0%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little p.m. rain;10;4;A little a.m. rain;10;4;WSW;11;79%;82%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clouds, then sun;18;10;Turning sunny;17;10;WSW;14;77%;1%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;28;19;A t-storm in spots;27;17;ENE;14;68%;64%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;28;23;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;ESE;19;70%;56%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;20;Partly sunny;25;20;NW;8;84%;55%;14

Sana'a, Yemen;Periods of sun;23;12;Partial sunshine;23;14;WNW;8;49%;44%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;23;8;Sunny and nice;26;8;SW;4;32%;3%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;29;22;A t-storm in spots;29;22;E;10;73%;55%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;27;12;Partial sunshine;24;12;NNW;12;68%;1%;8

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;23;10;Mostly sunny;23;11;NNE;14;46%;2%;6

Seoul, South Korea;A shower in the a.m.;19;6;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;W;7;36%;0%;9

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;16;11;Partly sunny;20;13;E;15;60%;14%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;27;Afternoon showers;34;27;SSW;13;72%;82%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;27;11;Showers and t-storms;26;11;S;9;58%;82%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;29;23;A shower in places;29;23;E;19;72%;79%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;13;6;A passing shower;14;4;W;13;56%;66%;4

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;24;16;A shower in the a.m.;25;18;WSW;16;68%;66%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers and t-storms;23;19;Decreasing clouds;25;18;E;12;59%;33%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower;11;5;Spotty showers;8;3;WSW;15;85%;78%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;30;13;Cooler;21;11;E;13;57%;9%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine;20;7;Clearing;18;8;NNE;10;61%;8%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, pleasant;22;13;Sunlit and nice;23;15;NE;13;29%;5%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and delightful;26;18;Strong p.m. t-storms;21;16;ENE;19;60%;88%;8

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and warm;27;11;Partly sunny, warm;28;13;E;7;42%;4%;8

Tokyo, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;19;18;Periods of rain;23;15;ENE;22;80%;70%;4

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;11;5;Rain;9;4;NNW;18;83%;100%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Becoming cloudy;27;17;Partly sunny;29;19;ESE;15;36%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and warm;30;18;Clouds and sun, warm;29;17;ESE;19;39%;9%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;20;2;Mostly sunny, mild;18;0;N;14;25%;1%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;20;10;Mostly sunny;22;13;NNE;8;34%;0%;6

Vienna, Austria;Warm with some sun;24;11;Clouds and sun, warm;27;14;W;8;43%;10%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;38;25;Partly sunny;35;25;ESE;9;56%;69%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;15;7;Afternoon rain;11;4;WSW;14;65%;88%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Turning cloudy;21;10;Showers/thunderstorm;23;9;W;21;52%;87%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;16;11;Partly sunny;18;13;N;17;71%;2%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Warm with sunshine;39;25;Mostly sunny;38;26;W;11;44%;39%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;19;6;Sunshine and nice;21;8;NE;6;38%;3%;9

