Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, April 24, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Nice with some sun;91;79;A t-storm in spots;89;78;WSW;11;75%;71%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;103;76;Mostly sunny, nice;91;77;ESE;11;50%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny;82;59;Mostly cloudy;85;61;E;11;21%;1%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, warm;77;62;A couple of showers;68;57;E;11;77%;96%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;57;48;Spotty showers;56;46;WSW;23;74%;82%;5

Anchorage, United States;Breezy with rain;48;38;Rain and snow shower;48;38;SE;9;55%;73%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;71;55;Partly sunny, nice;74;59;ESE;6;46%;9%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little p.m. rain;59;43;Cooler with some sun;50;34;WSW;21;48%;52%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Hot with clearing;94;71;Sunny and hot;93;71;ENE;8;47%;10%;6

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, warm;81;56;Clouds and sun, warm;83;56;SSW;5;42%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy with a shower;63;55;Partly sunny;67;52;S;9;67%;1%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;84;60;Partly sunny;87;67;ESE;5;30%;25%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Afternoon showers;92;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;76;SSW;5;75%;73%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;91;72;A t-storm in spots;95;72;S;5;46%;55%;14

Bangkok, Thailand;Warm with sunshine;96;83;Partly sunny, warm;97;82;S;7;60%;58%;13

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;73;59;Clouds and sun, nice;70;60;NNE;9;66%;8%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;73;50;Mostly sunny, nice;77;52;SSW;9;31%;1%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Severe thunderstorms;81;56;Hazy, a thunderstorm;82;57;SSW;3;56%;59%;7

Berlin, Germany;Cooler with a shower;60;52;Some sun, a t-storm;62;45;W;23;69%;82%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A p.m. t-storm;68;50;Rather cloudy;67;50;SSE;6;71%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;80;60;A t-storm in spots;78;58;E;10;65%;46%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Warm with some sun;76;54;Periods of sun, warm;80;59;WSW;6;48%;14%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;59;52;Showers and t-storms;58;43;WSW;13;82%;74%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, warm;84;55;Hazy and very warm;83;57;WSW;5;54%;8%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;78;56;Partly sunny, warm;81;60;SW;7;53%;30%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A strong t-storm;73;67;A morning t-storm;77;68;ENE;4;80%;60%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rather cloudy;86;64;A p.m. t-storm;86;65;ESE;5;50%;80%;4

Busan, South Korea;Rain this morning;62;50;Mostly sunny;68;48;NNE;11;49%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;82;61;Clouds and sun;78;64;NNW;10;36%;70%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;67;53;Rain and drizzle;67;55;NW;15;69%;86%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;84;68;Partly sunny, nice;84;66;ESE;4;60%;30%;13

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny, warm;99;82;Sunshine, very warm;98;83;S;11;60%;2%;13

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;56;42;Sunny intervals;49;36;NNE;14;54%;4%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Turning out cloudy;91;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;SSW;6;74%;75%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little a.m. rain;54;43;Spotty showers;53;43;W;10;68%;85%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;75;65;Sunny and beautiful;75;67;N;12;82%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;83;61;Afternoon rain;72;51;NNW;8;62%;88%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;91;74;A shower in spots;87;74;SSW;9;73%;59%;10

Delhi, India;Sunshine and warm;104;77;Hot with hazy sun;108;80;WSW;8;13%;0%;11

Denver, United States;Cloudy, much colder;42;29;Sunny;64;39;SSW;6;46%;8%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;92;79;A p.m. t-storm;99;72;ESE;7;60%;73%;12

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, warm;96;73;Increasing clouds;91;73;SSE;6;52%;29%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;53;42;Spotty showers;53;41;WSW;19;72%;65%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and very warm;82;55;Cooler;69;52;NNE;7;57%;84%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A heavy p.m. t-storm;68;58;Rain and a t-storm;69;59;WSW;7;80%;88%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;73;SE;6;87%;77%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;78;50;Sunny and pleasant;77;49;ENE;6;37%;1%;8

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;87;70;A heavy p.m. t-storm;83;68;NNE;6;70%;66%;9

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or two;49;38;Spotty showers;48;36;SW;10;86%;69%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;95;81;A p.m. t-storm;95;80;SSE;6;67%;63%;10

Hong Kong, China;A downpour;80;70;Cloudy;78;72;E;9;73%;44%;3

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;82;73;A shower or two;81;73;ENE;16;65%;83%;11

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;104;77;Hazy sun;101;78;SE;5;31%;1%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;95;69;Mostly sunny and hot;97;69;NE;8;29%;25%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Warm with sunshine;79;59;Warm with some sun;79;59;ENE;6;55%;1%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;88;76;An afternoon shower;88;77;ESE;6;72%;66%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Nice with sunshine;92;77;Plenty of sunshine;94;77;WSW;8;48%;41%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;79;51;Sunny and pleasant;78;50;N;6;43%;1%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;81;52;Mostly sunny, nice;78;49;NNW;8;27%;1%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny, breezy, warm;99;78;Sunny and breezy;94;80;W;15;52%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;82;58;Clouds and sun, nice;82;58;ENE;6;41%;32%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Sun and clouds, warm;108;76;Sunny and very warm;108;76;N;8;7%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;67;48;A p.m. t-storm;71;57;SW;9;53%;65%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;87;77;A t-storm in spots;86;78;ENE;10;67%;58%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm or two;90;72;Couple of t-storms;88;74;W;5;77%;83%;9

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;99;78;A t-storm around;99;79;S;8;53%;43%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;89;76;Mainly cloudy;92;75;NNE;5;69%;44%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;56;34;A p.m. shower or two;56;34;NE;8;56%;68%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;92;80;A t-storm around;90;79;WSW;7;68%;55%;7

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;74;67;Mostly sunny;73;66;S;7;74%;49%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;79;57;Partly sunny, nice;72;56;N;12;65%;1%;9

London, United Kingdom;Afternoon rain;59;46;Thundershowers;57;43;WSW;14;64%;66%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;75;54;Low clouds, then sun;74;54;SSW;6;66%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;Variable cloudiness;91;79;A shower;90;79;WSW;6;72%;85%;6

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;80;57;Sun and clouds, warm;81;57;NE;11;43%;10%;7

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;88;83;A t-storm or two;90;82;NW;7;73%;82%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;83;72;A t-storm in spots;85;74;E;5;78%;79%;10

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;80;A p.m. t-storm;94;79;ESE;6;52%;71%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this morning;78;56;Partly sunny;68;54;NW;6;69%;9%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;76;56;A t-storm in spots;77;55;S;5;42%;55%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;86;69;Partly sunny, warm;85;66;W;7;57%;8%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;62;43;Showers around;55;44;SW;10;65%;89%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm around;88;79;A t-storm around;88;79;S;8;73%;74%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm in spots;71;65;Showers and t-storms;75;64;ENE;6;73%;62%;4

Montreal, Canada;Inc. clouds;67;46;Cooler, p.m. rain;54;46;ENE;2;74%;95%;2

Moscow, Russia;Milder;55;42;Rain and drizzle;57;44;WSW;8;66%;84%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;97;81;Hazy sun;95;80;WNW;9;53%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Showers and t-storms;69;60;Showers and t-storms;74;62;N;7;85%;79%;7

New York, United States;Increasing clouds;62;51;Periods of rain;57;50;W;10;82%;91%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;83;62;Increasing clouds;85;65;WNW;10;37%;3%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and mild;56;46;A.M. rain, clearing;59;41;SSW;13;76%;91%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;68;59;Low clouds;65;50;NNW;9;68%;25%;2

Oslo, Norway;Variable cloudiness;53;33;Periods of sun;55;32;NNW;5;46%;30%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;64;44;Cooler with rain;53;42;ENE;10;79%;96%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;84;78;An afternoon shower;84;77;ESE;6;80%;82%;8

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;89;77;A t-storm in spots;88;77;NW;8;76%;72%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;85;74;Brief p.m. showers;86;74;ENE;6;80%;88%;9

Paris, France;Partly sunny;71;52;A shower in the a.m.;63;44;WNW;8;74%;59%;2

Perth, Australia;Nice with sunshine;73;55;Sunny and pleasant;75;59;ESE;7;57%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;79;SW;6;66%;82%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;88;75;A t-storm around;90;76;SE;13;72%;74%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;90;73;A t-storm in spots;91;73;SE;5;54%;55%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Sun and clouds;71;53;Windy with some sun;74;51;W;16;40%;38%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;72;41;Sunny and pleasant;70;40;WNW;6;45%;0%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;69;51;Periods of rain;66;51;W;7;74%;89%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Rain this afternoon;66;55;Spotty showers;68;57;SW;7;79%;75%;7

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;84;74;Morning showers;81;74;SE;7;83%;100%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy, p.m. rain;47;39;An afternoon shower;45;37;NNW;6;60%;67%;1

Riga, Latvia;A passing shower;58;44;A passing shower;56;40;WSW;12;57%;66%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;83;71;Nice with sunshine;83;71;ENE;6;71%;36%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;90;70;A t-storm in spots;87;71;SSE;11;29%;41%;11

Rome, Italy;Nice with some sun;77;54;Hazy and warm;78;52;SE;6;53%;0%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little p.m. rain;49;40;A little a.m. rain;50;40;WSW;7;79%;82%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clouds, then sun;65;50;Turning sunny;63;50;WSW;9;77%;1%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;82;66;A t-storm in spots;80;63;ENE;9;68%;64%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;82;74;Partly sunny, nice;84;75;ESE;12;70%;56%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;67;Partly sunny;77;68;NW;5;84%;55%;14

Sana'a, Yemen;Periods of sun;73;54;Partial sunshine;73;57;WNW;5;49%;44%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;74;46;Sunny and nice;79;46;SW;3;32%;3%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;83;72;A t-storm in spots;83;72;E;6;73%;55%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;81;53;Partial sunshine;76;54;NNW;7;68%;1%;8

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;74;51;Mostly sunny;73;51;NNE;9;46%;2%;6

Seoul, South Korea;A shower in the a.m.;67;42;Sunny and pleasant;72;48;W;5;36%;0%;9

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;61;52;Partly sunny;68;55;E;9;60%;14%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;80;Afternoon showers;93;81;SSW;8;72%;82%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;80;51;Showers and t-storms;78;52;S;6;58%;82%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;84;73;A shower in places;85;74;E;12;72%;79%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;56;44;A passing shower;58;40;W;8;56%;66%;4

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;74;61;A shower in the a.m.;77;64;WSW;10;68%;66%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers and t-storms;74;66;Decreasing clouds;78;65;E;7;59%;33%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower;52;40;Spotty showers;47;37;WSW;9;85%;78%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;86;55;Cooler;70;51;E;8;57%;9%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine;68;45;Clearing;65;46;NNE;6;61%;8%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, pleasant;72;55;Sunlit and nice;74;59;NE;8;29%;5%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and delightful;79;65;Strong p.m. t-storms;70;60;ENE;12;60%;88%;8

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and warm;80;52;Partly sunny, warm;83;55;E;5;42%;4%;8

Tokyo, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;67;65;Periods of rain;74;59;ENE;13;80%;70%;4

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;52;41;Rain;49;38;NNW;11;83%;100%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Becoming cloudy;80;63;Partly sunny;84;66;ESE;9;36%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and warm;86;64;Clouds and sun, warm;84;62;ESE;12;39%;9%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;68;35;Mostly sunny, mild;64;31;N;9;25%;1%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;68;51;Mostly sunny;72;55;NNE;5;34%;0%;6

Vienna, Austria;Warm with some sun;76;53;Clouds and sun, warm;80;58;W;5;43%;10%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;100;77;Partly sunny;94;77;ESE;6;56%;69%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;59;45;Afternoon rain;53;40;WSW;9;65%;88%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Turning cloudy;69;50;Showers/thunderstorm;73;48;W;13;52%;87%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;61;52;Partly sunny;64;56;N;10;71%;2%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Warm with sunshine;103;78;Mostly sunny;100;78;W;7;44%;39%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;66;42;Sunshine and nice;70;47;NE;4;38%;3%;9

