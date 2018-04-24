Thailand says it's willing to host Trump-Kim summit

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand's foreign minister says his country is willing and able to host a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but says no plans have been made to do so.

Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai was responding to questions Tuesday from reporters who noted that Bangkok was one of several possible venues mentioned for such a summit, which Trump said could take place in early June to discuss North Korea's denuclearization.

Don told them Thailand was able to help with such a meeting, and had done so in the past. He said Thailand was following the issue, but there was "no progress yet" and it is a "delicate subject."