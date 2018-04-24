Coke: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — Coca-Cola Co. is reporting reported first-quarter earnings of $1.37 billion.

The Atlanta company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The world's largest beverage maker posted revenue of $7.63 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.44 billion.

Coke shares have decreased 4 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has climbed 2 percent in the last 12 months.

