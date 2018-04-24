Restaurant Brands: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — Restaurant Brands International (QSR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $147.8 million.

The Oakville, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 66 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The operator of Burger King and Tim Hortons restaurant chains posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.13 billion.

Restaurant Brands shares have decreased 13 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 5.5 percent in the last 12 months.

