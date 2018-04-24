IOC to Tokyo organizers: Be 'forthright' about preparations

TOKYO (AP) — The head of an IOC inspection team has urged organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to be more direct answering questions about preparations.

The advice from John Coates on Tuesday came a week after several sports federations openly criticized Tokyo's preparations.

Coates spoke at a news conference with the president of the organizing committee sitting next to him.

Coates told organizers after a two-day inspection tour that they "have to answer the questions, and be forthright in doing so. It might not always be in your nature, but I think the questions are going to increasingly come."

Coates says preparations are largely on track, but said organizers have hesitated to fully explain their planning. Coates hinted at culture differences between his direct Australian style and the more reserved Japanese.