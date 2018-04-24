10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. 'THE INCIDENT DEFINITELY LOOKED DELIBERATE'

Police in Toronto are piecing together witness accounts and surveillance video trying to determine why suspect Alek Minassian, 25, plowed a rented van along a crowded sidewalk, killing 10 people.

2. AUTHORITIES LOOKING INTO BIZARRE PAST OF WAFFLE HOUSE SUSPECT

Travis Reinking had told deputies in Illinois that Taylor Swift was stalking him; jumped into a community pool wearing a pink woman's coat over his underwear; and entered a restricted area near the White House.

3. WHAT'S ON MENU FOR MACRON'S WASHINGTON VISIT

A sit-down between Trump and the French president — with the Iran nuclear deal high on the agenda — followed by a joint news conference highlight the business portion of the day, capped by a lavish state dinner.

4. AFTER NASSAR SCANDAL, MORE TROUBLING SIGNS FOR MICHIGAN STATE

The university has maintained ties to a prominent volleyball coach for decades after he was publicly accused in 1995 of sexually abusing and raping six underage girls he trained in the 1980s, AP learns.

5. US TONES DOWN WAR GAMES WITH SOUTH KOREA

As the Koreas prepare for their first summit in more than a decade, there is something different in the air: the hope of detente — or a much-needed respite.

6. INTRIGUE GROWS OVER PRO-SAUDI TABLOID

The mystery behind the origins of a fawning pro-Saudi magazine, from the publishing company that owns The National Enquirer, that showed up on U.S. newsstands is growing amid revelations that the Saudi Embassy in Washington got a sneak peek, AP discovers.

7. MISSISSIPPI INMATES WAITING FOR TRIAL STUCK IN LOCAL JAILS

A new survey provided exclusively to the AP shows more than one-third of all of those jailed before trial had a stay of more than 90 consecutive days, and that more than 500 have been in jail longer than a year.

8. WHERE TRUMP'S TARIFF PLAN IS HITTING HARD

The president's dispute with China over trade and technology is threatening jobs and profits in working-class communities where his "America First" agenda hit home.

9. OPIOID TREATMENT GAP IN MEDICARE: METHADONE CLINICS

A White House commission, the nation's governors and addiction experts are calling for Medicare to start paying for treatment in methadone clinics, and Congress is considering legislation.

10. JAZZ SEIZE CONTROL OF SERIES WITH THUNDER

Spurred by Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles, Utah uses a 20-3 run midway through en route to a 113-96 win and a 3-1 series lead against Oklahoma City.