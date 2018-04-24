Taiwanese petrochemical giant plans US$9.4 billion chemical complex in Louisiana

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Formosa Petrochemical Corporation's top executive announced a plan to build a US$9.4 billion chemical manufacturing complex on a 970-hectare site in Louisiana, which is expected to bring in 1,200 permanent jobs for the state.

Motivated by cheap natural gas produced by the fracking boom in the U.S. and by tax breaks, the company has nailed down the location of the complex in Donaldsonville, Louisiana.

The company will enjoy a five-year exemption of property tax, followed by an 80 percent exemption for three years, saving up to US$207 million in eight years. The state government could earn US$28 million every year as the tax break expires, according to an AP report.

The construction is expected to take 10 years, beginning as soon as 2019 if all permits are approved.

The Taiwanese company will take advantage of the state's cheap natural gas to make ethylene, propylene, ethylene glycol and associated polymers used in many plastic products. It's the latest big petrochemical expansion in Louisiana.

Formosa Petrochemical Corp. refines petroleum and manufactures hydrocarbon in Taiwan.