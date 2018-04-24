Moon to raise Japanese abductee issue in North Korea summit

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in says he will raise the issue of Japanese citizens who were abducted decades ago by North Korea in his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this week.

Moon's office said Wednesday he told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a telephone conversation that resolving the issue would contribute to peace in Northeast Asia.

Moon is to meet Kim on Friday at the border village of Panmunjom in a rare summit between the Koreas. The rivals remain technically at war because the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty.

Seoul says the summit will focus on North Korea's nuclear disarmament. Seoul has also brokered a meeting between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump which is expected in May or June.