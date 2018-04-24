Computerized war games of Han Kuang drill to focus on scenario for 2018

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The computerized war games, slated between April 30 and May 4, will no longer focus on future conflict scenarios, but rather simulate warfare taking place “this year”, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) announced on April 24.

The computer-assisted exercise is part of the annual Han Kuang military drill, to be conducted from June 4 through 8 this year, reported Liberty Times.

According to MND Operations and Planning Division official Yeh Kuo-hui, the purpose of computerized military drills is to help bolster the island’s defense capabilities from a comprehensive perspective, and improve joint operation performance involving the Armed Forces, Navy, and Air Force of Taiwan.

The results of the computer-aided war games will serve as a source of reference for MND on future training plans and battle preparations.

Unlike past events where the Han Kuang drills were carried out against a simulated backdrop of a future attack by China in 2020 or 2025, the 2018 exercise will be centered on countering a more imminent attack from China that could happen anytime this year, Yeh said emphatically.

This means that the drill will not see a scenario where the first Taiwan-built submarine is sent to the battlefield, while the operations of the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning will be factored in, Yeh stressed.