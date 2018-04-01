Taiwanese-American surgeon performs world’s first penis and scrotum transplant

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An 11-member team of surgeons, including Taiwanese-American W.P. Andrew Lee (李為平), performed the world’s first total penis and scrotum transplant on a soldier injured in Afghanistan, reports said.

The 14-hour surgery took place on March 26, with the patient to be discharged from hospital this week, Johns Hopkins Medicine announced Monday.

Nine plastic surgeons, including Lee, and two urological surgeons transplanted the entire penis, the scrotum without testicles, and a partial abdominal wall from a deceased donor to the patient, who chose to remain anonymous.

“When I first woke up, I felt finally more normal,” Johns Hopkins Medicine quoted him as saying.

“We are hopeful that this transplant will help restore near-normal urinary and sexual functions for this young man,” Lee commented. The Taiwanese-American is professor and director of plastic and reconstructive surgery at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Medicine.

The same team also performed the first bilateral arm transplant in the United States for an injured soldier.

Lee was born in Taiwan and emigrated to the United States when he was 15, the Central News Agency reported. He is known as a specialist in hand surgery and transplants, but in 2016 became the first surgeon to transplant a penis.