American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/24 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 17 4 .810
Toronto 13 8 .619 4
New York 12 9 .571 5
Tampa Bay 8 13 .381 9
Baltimore 6 17 .261 12
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 12 8 .600
Minnesota 8 9 .471
Detroit 9 11 .450 3
Chicago 5 14 .263
Kansas City 5 15 .250 7
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 16 8 .667
Los Angeles 15 8 .652 ½
Seattle 11 10 .524
Oakland 12 11 .522
Texas 8 16 .333 8

___

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 7, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 1

Kansas City 8, Detroit 5

Tampa Bay 8, Minnesota 6

Houston 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Texas 7, Seattle 4

Oakland 4, Boston 1

San Francisco 4, L.A. Angels 2

Monday's Games

Cleveland 2, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 14, Minnesota 1

Oakland 9, Texas 4

L.A. Angels 2, Houston 0

Chicago White Sox 10, Seattle 4

Tuesday's Games

Seattle (Gonzales 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Volstad 0-0), 5:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-3) at Cleveland (Tomlin 0-2), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Faria 1-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 4-0) at Toronto (Happ 3-1), 7:07 p.m.

Oakland (Triggs 1-0) at Texas (Hamels 1-3), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-1) at Houston (Morton 3-0), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 1-2) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-2), 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels (Tropeano 1-1) at Houston (Verlander 3-0), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Lynn 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 1-1), 6:35 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Archer 1-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 2-0) at Toronto (Sanchez 1-2), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-0) at Cleveland (Bauer 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Graveman 0-4) at Texas (Fister 1-2), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-1) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-1), 8:15 p.m.