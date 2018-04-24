|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|17
|4
|.810
|—
|Toronto
|13
|8
|.619
|4
|New York
|12
|9
|.571
|5
|Tampa Bay
|8
|13
|.381
|9
|Baltimore
|6
|17
|.261
|12
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|12
|8
|.600
|—
|Minnesota
|8
|9
|.471
|2½
|Detroit
|9
|11
|.450
|3
|Chicago
|5
|14
|.263
|6½
|Kansas City
|5
|15
|.250
|7
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|Los Angeles
|15
|8
|.652
|½
|Seattle
|11
|10
|.524
|3½
|Oakland
|12
|11
|.522
|3½
|Texas
|8
|16
|.333
|8
___
|Sunday's Games
Cleveland 7, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 1
Kansas City 8, Detroit 5
Tampa Bay 8, Minnesota 6
Houston 7, Chicago White Sox 1
Texas 7, Seattle 4
Oakland 4, Boston 1
San Francisco 4, L.A. Angels 2
|Monday's Games
Cleveland 2, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 14, Minnesota 1
Oakland 9, Texas 4
L.A. Angels 2, Houston 0
Chicago White Sox 10, Seattle 4
|Tuesday's Games
Seattle (Gonzales 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Volstad 0-0), 5:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-3) at Cleveland (Tomlin 0-2), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 0-0), 6:35 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Faria 1-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 4-0) at Toronto (Happ 3-1), 7:07 p.m.
Oakland (Triggs 1-0) at Texas (Hamels 1-3), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-1) at Houston (Morton 3-0), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 1-2) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-2), 8:15 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
L.A. Angels (Tropeano 1-1) at Houston (Verlander 3-0), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Lynn 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 1-1), 6:35 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Archer 1-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 2-0) at Toronto (Sanchez 1-2), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-0) at Cleveland (Bauer 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Graveman 0-4) at Texas (Fister 1-2), 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-1) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-1), 8:15 p.m.