Strike forces cancelation of Air France Paris-Taipei flights

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Barely a week after their inauguration, Air France flights between Paris and Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport were canceled Monday due to a strike in France.

Following a hiatus lasting 20 years, the French airline launched a restart of its flights between Taiwan and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport on April 17.

However, airline unions decided to call the latest in a serious of two-day strikes demanding a 6-percent pay rise on April 23 and 24. Air France recently doubled its offer from 1 percent to 2 percent, reports said.

Air France’s decision to cancel the Taipei flights due to the strike became known two days before, allowing the company to inform passengers and to assist them with alternative flight arrangements, the Central News Agency reported.

The French airline operates three nonstop Paris-Taipei flights a week under a code-sharing agreement with China Airlines.

On Monday, Air France canceled dozens of flights to and from destinations including London Heathrow, Rio de Janeiro, Miami, Johannesburg and New Delhi, London’s The Independent reported.

Unless an agreement is reached, further strikes are expected at Air France in early May, the British publication wrote.