Traveling worthwhile. NTU student receives basketball shoes from James Harden

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- A 23-year-old student, Yang Meng-han from National Taiwan University, flew 7138 miles to Minnesota to watch the fourth game between the Houston Rockets and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Centre.

Houston scored the most points in a quarter of playoff basketball in 56 years, hitting the half-century mark during the third quarter of a Game 4 119-110 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After the basketball game, James Harden tossed his basketball shoes to Yang in the crowd. James Harden finished with a game-high 36 points for the playoffs.

Yang has been a Rockets fan during the Yao Ming-Tracy McGrady days. He mentioned in the interview with the media," The trip is expensive, but it's the playoffs." He is currently staying with a former high school classmate in Minneapolis and will be in Houston for Game 5. He will then return home on April 30.