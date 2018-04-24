Calif. Democrats vying for US House may crowd each other out

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democrats are packing U.S. House contests in California with hopes of seizing long-held Republican seats as part of a much-anticipated "blue wave."

The party will soon find out if all that enthusiasm has a downside.

California's open primary sends the two highest vote-getters in June to the general election regardless of party. Democrats worry the crowded fields could splinter the vote, inadvertently sending two Republicans to square off in November races.

The fears are most acute in three Orange County districts, where Republican Reps. Ed Royce and Darrell Issa are retiring and Rep. Dana Rohrabacher faces a challenge from within the GOP.

Democrats need to pick up 24 seats nationwide to flip the U.S. House of Representatives. The national party is targeting seven California seats where voters chose Hillary Clinton in the 2016 president contest but sent Republicans back to Congress.