Israeli army says it demolished Palestinian attacker's home

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has demolished the home of a Palestinian involved in the killing of a West Bank settler.

The military said on Tuesday that troops knocked down the home of Mohammad Konba in Jenin. It says he was part of a group involved in the fatal drive-by shooting in January of Rabbi Raziel Shevah from an Israeli settlement outpost.

During the demolition, the military says shots were fired and explosive devices hurled toward the forces. An Israeli paramilitary soldier was slightly injured.

Israel typically demolishes the homes of Palestinian attackers as a deterrent measure, but Palestinians consider the policy collective punishment. Israel captured the West Bank, along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war, areas the Palestinians want for a future state.