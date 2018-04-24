‘Dynasty Legends’ TV ad pulled for simulating oral sex 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A TV commercial for the mobile video game "Dynasty Legends" (極無雙) has been officially taken off the air in Taiwan, after many complaints poured in online over its sexist and sexually suggestive content, announced National Communications Commission Chairwoman Nicole Chan (詹婷怡) on Sunday, (April 22), reported Liberty Times.

In the commercial, which aired during prime time, a man presses the head of a women who has large breasts to his abdomen as she says "I'll help you do a good job," followed by the man making a surprised look on his face. The implied meaning is that the woman is performing oral sex on the man to help him achieve a higher score in the game.

I Chinese, she literally says "I'll help you 6 a sequence" (我幫你6一波) with the number 6 used online in China to mean "good job," but the English pronunciation of 6, sounds like the Chinese word for "suck" (吸), so there is the possibility of double entendre.

Taiwanese actor and Golden Bell Award winner Wu Kang-ren (吳慷仁) on a Facebook post on April 21 complained that the commercial was sexist and condemned the NCC for failing in its duties to screen the content.

On his Facebook post, Wu wrote:

"Watching TV, I saw a video game ad, with an inappropriate action which included a pun. A boy put his hand on a girl's head and pressed her to his abdomen as the girl can be heard saying, 'Let me help you do a good job.'" "I don't know if I'd be wrong, but other than I could be misinterpreting this, I don't understand what this popular gesture is, I'm mad. First, this is disrespectful to women. Second, how could a commercial like this be broadcast? Turning on the TV, wouldn't this possibly mislead children? What's wrong with you National Communications Commission (NCC)? This commercial is not funny at all!"

In response to Wu's post, NCC deputy chief Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said that everyone has different opinions on each commercial, some feel that it's not good, while others may feel that it is OK, reported Liberty Times. Weng went on to say, "The NCC cannot examine every commercial beforehand. This is tantamount to a violation of the freedom of speech, but there is an accountability mechanism that can be dealt with afterwards."

At a press conference at the Legislative Yuan yesterday, Chan said that Taiwan does not have a pre-screening system in place for commercials, but broadcasts of advertisements must comply with laws and regulations, such as the infringement of children's rights and interests. As to whether the content of this commercial violated any laws, Chan said it will be sent to a the Advertising Advisory Committee for review.

Chan said that when the commercial came to the NCC's attention, they immediately notified the association managing the channel, which voluntarily took the advertisement down.

Even fans on the Facebook page for Dynasty Legends found the commercial offensive:

"Rotten to the core! Does the ad for this game need to be done at such a low level?"

"Lowbrow commercial pretending to funny, this is really disgusting. Is it a pornographic game that needs to be sold in this way?"

A few parents weighed in:

"My child saw your commercial and asked me, 'Mama, why is he pressing her head down? He's bad. Did you know my child is only three years old? Can you please stop playing this ad?"

"This is a horrible commercial, where is the NCC's audit standards? This is teaching children a bad lesson! Children follow by example, I'm really angry! Did the company not review it?"

If the game developer is found to be in violation of Article 1 of the Radio and Television Act (廣播電視法), it could face a fine of up to NT$2 million.

Video of controversial segment of commercial: