President Tsai pledges to improve Taiwan’s investment climate through anti-corruption effort

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen vowed to improve Taiwan’s investment environment by countering corruption as part of the government’s bid to pursue clean governance.

Tsai made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation comprising officials hailing from anti-corruption agencies of the island’s Latin American allies on April 24, reported Central News Agency. Dignitaries she received included Guatemala’s Attorney General Thelma Aldana and Belize’s Attorney General Michael Peyrefitte.

Over the years, Taiwan has signed mutual legal assistance agreements with Honduras and Guatemala, as well as police cooperation agreements with Belize and the Dominican Republic, noted Tsai, laying the foundations for further exchanges between the island and Latin American countries on the anti-corruption front.

As the level of corruption in a country can affect its attractiveness for foreign investment, she noted that the island has established the Agency Against Corruption under Ministry of Justice and passed the Act to Implement United Nations Convention against Corruption, to demonstrate its determination to enhance integrity in governance.

The President pointed out that Taiwan ranked 29th out of 180 countries and areas in the Corruption Perceptions Index 2017 released by Transparency International, its best performance in the past decade. She noted, however, that the island will continue to push judicial reforms and will publish a national anti-corruption report later this year, seeking to strengthen its status as a strong advocate of clean government.