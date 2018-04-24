Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|020
|000
|000—2
|4
|0
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|000—1
|7
|0
Carrasco, Miller (8), Allen (9) and Gomes; Gausman, Bleier (9) and Sisco. W_Carrasco 4-0. L_Gausman 1-2. Sv_Allen (4). HRs_Cleveland, Alonso (5).
___
|Minnesota
|000
|010
|000—
|1
|6
|0
|New York
|310
|010
|36x—14
|13
|0
Odorizzi, Hildenberger (5), Busenitz (7), Kinley (8), LaMarre (8) and J.Castro; Tanaka, Green (7), Hale (8) and G.Sanchez. W_Tanaka 3-2. L_Odorizzi 1-2. HRs_New York, Gregorius (7), Austin (4), Andujar (3), Stanton (5).
___
|Seattle
|000
|020
|110—
|4
|9
|0
|Chicago
|520
|111
|00x—10
|18
|0
Leake, LeBlanc (4) and Zunino; Fulmer, Beck (7) and Castillo. W_Fulmer 1-1. L_Leake 2-2. Sv_Beck (1). HRs_Seattle, Zunino (1), Haniger (8). Chicago, Abreu 2 (6), Moncada (4).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|011
|000—2
|4
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|0
Skaggs, J.Anderson (8), Middleton (9) and Maldonado; Cole, Rondon (8), McHugh (9) and McCann, Stassi. W_Skaggs 3-1. L_Cole 2-1. Sv_Middleton (6).
___
|Oakland
|002
|100
|006—9
|14
|1
|Texas
|001
|200
|001—4
|7
|0
Cahill, Dull (6), Petit (7), Buchter (8), Hatcher (9) and Lucroy; Moore, Leclerc (6), Bush (7), Claudio (8), Jepsen (8), Chavez (9) and Chirinos. W_Buchter 1-0. L_Jepsen 0-3. HRs_Oakland, Semien (3). Texas, Chirinos (3).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|001
|100
|020—
|4
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|025
|03x—10
|10
|1
Foltynewicz, S.Freeman (5), Moylan (6), Biddle (6), Socolovich (8) and Suzuki; Romano, Peralta (7), Iglesias (8) and Barnhart. W_Romano 1-2. L_S.Freeman 0-1. Sv_Iglesias (3). HRs_Atlanta, Markakis (3). Cincinnati, Schebler (2).
___
|San Diego
|400
|000
|900—13
|16
|1
|Colorado
|401
|000
|000—
|5
|9
|0
Mitchell, Erlin (6), Stammen (7), Lyles (8) and Ellis; Bettis, Musgrave (6), McGee (7), Oberg (7), Senzatela (7) and Wolters. W_Erlin 1-2. L_McGee 0-1. HRs_San Diego, Cordero (4), Asuaje (2). Colorado, Arenado (4), Story (5).
___
|Washington
|001
|000
|100—2
|5
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|112
|00x—4
|6
|2
G.Gonzalez, Kelley (6), Gott (7), C.Torres (8) and Wieters; Stratton, Dyson (7), Watson (8), Strickland (9) and Posey. W_Stratton 2-1. L_G.Gonzalez 2-2. Sv_Strickland (4). HRs_San Francisco, Williamson (2).
___
|Miami
|000
|000
|010—1
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|01x—2
|6
|1
Garcia, Guerrero (7), Barraclough (8) and Realmuto; Buehler, Stripling (6), Chargois (8), Liberatore (8), Fields (9) and Grandal. W_Liberatore 1-0. L_Barraclough 0-1. Sv_Fields (1). HRs_Los Angeles, Hernandez (3).