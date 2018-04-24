  1. Home
After close vote, panel sends Pompeo nomination to Senate

By LISA MASCARO , AP Congressional Correspondent,Associated Press
2018/04/24 12:51

WASHINGTON (AP) — A close committee vote on the nomination of CIA Director Mike Pompeo as secretary of state is sending a warning to the White House as other Trump administration nominees are expected to meet with stiff resistance.

The Senate Foreign Affairs Committee advanced Pompeo's nomination to the full Senate by just one vote. Until a last-minute change of heart by Kentucky Republican Rand Paul, the nomination appeared headed to an unfavorable recommendation.

Pompeo is expected to be confirmed by the full Senate later this week, given unanimous support from Republicans and backing from a few Democrats.

Sharp scrutiny is expected for Pompeo's potential replacement at the CIA, Gina Haspel. A grilling appears to be in store for the White House physician tapped to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, Ronny Jackson.