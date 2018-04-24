Mystery grows over pro-Saudi tabloid: Embassy got sneak peek

WASHINGTON (AP) — The mystery behind the origins of a fawning pro-Saudi magazine that showed up on U.S. newsstands last month is growing amid revelations that the Saudi Embassy in Washington got a sneak peek.

The Associated Press has obtained files showing that a digital copy was quietly shared with Saudi officials by American Media Inc. almost three weeks before it was published. That's despite both AMI and the Saudis insisting they didn't coordinate on the magazine.

American Media publishes The National Enquirer and other tabloids and its chief is close to President Donald Trump.

The $13.99 magazine appeared at Walmart and rural supermarkets in March ahead of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's marathon tour of the U.S. It praises Prince Mohammed effusively and avoids any criticism.