Aimed at China, Trump's tariffs are hitting closer to home

Jose Mata grinds a steel pipe at the Borusan Mannesmann plant in Baytown, Texas, Monday, April 23, 2018. President Donald Trump's escalating dispute w
Zach Davis straps down a steel coil at the Borusan Mannesmann steel pipe plant in Baytown, Texas, Monday, April 23, 2018. President Donald Trump's esc
This photo shows machinery used to uncoil steel in preparation for creating pipes at the Borusan Mannesmann steel pipe plant in Baytown, Texas, Monday
Taurice Jones inspects steel pipes as part of quality control at the Borusan Mannesmann plant in Baytown, Texas, Monday, April 23, 2018. President Don
Steel coils are pictured at the Borusan Mannesmann steel pipe plant in Baytown, Texas, Monday, April 23, 2018. President Donald Trump's escalating dis
William Hampton walks between steel pipes at the Borusan Mannesmann plant in Baytown, Texas, Monday, April 23, 2018. President Donald Trump's escalati
Ranulfo Flores operates machinery at the Borusan Mannesmann steel pipe plant in Baytown, Texas, Monday, April 23, 2018. President Donald Trump's escal
A forklift moves steel pipes at the Borusan Mannesmann plant in Baytown, Texas, Monday, April 23, 2018. President Donald Trump's escalating dispute wi
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's escalating dispute with China over trade and technology is threatening jobs and profits in working-class communities where his "America First" agenda hit home with voters.
The Commerce Department has received more than 2,400 applications from companies seeking waivers from the Trump administration's tariffs on steel and aluminum imports that may result in millions of dollars in duties.
The department has begun posting the requests online for a public comment period, and several of the applications released so far suggest there are some misgivings with Trump's protectionist strategy — especially in areas where he won strong support in the 2016 election.
The tariffs are aimed primarily at China for flooding the global market with cheap steel and aluminum. But they have led to confusion and uncertainty.