Aimed at China, Trump's tariffs are hitting closer to home

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's escalating dispute with China over trade and technology is threatening jobs and profits in working-class communities where his "America First" agenda hit home with voters.

The Commerce Department has received more than 2,400 applications from companies seeking waivers from the Trump administration's tariffs on steel and aluminum imports that may result in millions of dollars in duties.

The department has begun posting the requests online for a public comment period, and several of the applications released so far suggest there are some misgivings with Trump's protectionist strategy — especially in areas where he won strong support in the 2016 election.

The tariffs are aimed primarily at China for flooding the global market with cheap steel and aluminum. But they have led to confusion and uncertainty.