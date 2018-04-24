  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/04/24 11:43
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 19 71 23 26 .366
MMachado Bal 23 89 13 32 .360
Lowrie Oak 23 98 13 35 .357
Altuve Hou 24 94 13 33 .351
Correa Hou 23 81 17 28 .346
MSmith TB 19 61 9 21 .344
Judge NYY 21 77 20 25 .325
Cano Sea 21 74 16 24 .324
Haniger Sea 21 74 12 24 .324
Gregorius NYY 21 71 18 23 .324
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Haniger, Seattle, 8; MMachado, Baltimore, 8; Gallo, Texas, 7; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 7; Gregorius, New York, 7; 7 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 24; Lowrie, Oakland, 23; Haniger, Seattle, 23; KDavis, Oakland, 21; Correa, Houston, 19; 6 tied at 17.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-0; Severino, New York, 4-1; Velazquez, Boston, 3-0; Richards, Los Angeles, 3-0; Morton, Houston, 3-0; Verlander, Houston, 3-0; 6 tied at 3-1.