  1. Home
  2. World

Monday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/24 11:40
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Cleveland 020 000 000—2 4 0
Baltimore 010 000 000—1 7 0

Carrasco, Miller (8), Allen (9) and Gomes; Gausman, Bleier (9) and Sisco. W_Carrasco 4-0. L_Gausman 1-2. Sv_Allen (4). HRs_Cleveland, Alonso (5).

___

Minnesota 000 010 000— 1 6 0
New York 310 010 36x—14 13 0

Odorizzi, Hildenberger (5), Busenitz (7), Kinley (8), LaMarre (8) and Castro; Tanaka, Green (7), Hale (8) and G.Sanchez. W_Tanaka 3-2. L_Odorizzi 1-2. HRs_New York, Gregorius (7), Austin (4), Andujar (3), Stanton (5).

___

Seattle 000 020 110— 4 9 0
Chicago 520 111 00x—10 18 0

Leake, LeBlanc (4) and Zunino; Fulmer, Beck (7) and Castillo. W_Fulmer 1-1. L_Leake 2-2. Sv_Beck (1). HRs_Seattle, Zunino (1), Haniger (8). Chicago, Abreu 2 (6), Moncada (4).

___

Los Angeles 000 011 000—2 4 0
Houston 000 000 000—0 7 0

Skaggs, J.Anderson (8), Middleton (9) and Maldonado; Cole, Rondon (8), McHugh (9) and McCann, Stassi. W_Skaggs 3-1. L_Cole 2-1. Sv_Middleton (6).

___

Oakland 002 100 006—9 14 1
Texas 001 200 001—4 7 0

Cahill, Dull (6), Petit (7), Buchter (8), Hatcher (9) and Lucroy; Moore, Leclerc (6), Bush (7), Claudio (8), Jepsen (8), Chavez (9) and Chirinos. W_Buchter 1-0. L_Jepsen 0-3. HRs_Oakland, Semien (3). Texas, Chirinos (3).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta 001 100 020— 4 7 0
Cincinnati 000 025 03x—10 10 1

Foltynewicz, S.Freeman (5), Moylan (6), Biddle (6), Socolovich (8) and Suzuki; Romano, Peralta (7), Iglesias (8) and Barnhart. W_Romano 1-2. L_S.Freeman 0-1. Sv_Iglesias (3). HRs_Atlanta, Markakis (3). Cincinnati, Schebler (2).