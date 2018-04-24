Patient hurls Molotov cocktail at hospital in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A disgruntled patient hurled a Molotov cocktail at the entrance of a hospital in Taipei City on Saturday (April 21), reported UDN.

A 42-year-old man surnamed Weng (翁), at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday afternoon tossed a Molotov cocktail at the entrance to the Second Medical Building of Cheng Hsin Hospital in Taipei's Beitou District and shouted "Burn it!" The bottle of gasoline landed on the automatic doors and a flash fire immediately broke out, causing a panic among patients.

A security guard spotted the blaze and quickly grabbed a fire extinguisher to put out the fire. Fortunately, not much damage apparently occurred, other than the marble floor being charred, and no injuries were reported.

Weng fled the scene by scooter to his home in Tamsui. After viewing surveillance camera footage, police were able to read his license plate and were able to determine his identity.

Police soon went to his home to search for him and his father called him convince him to surrender to authorities. Weng then went to the Tamsui Police Station to turn himself in.

When questioned by police, Weng said that he was dissatisfied by an operation performed on his right ankle last year because he said he still feels pain. He said he went to a gas station in Tamsui and bought NT$50 worth of gasoline, poured it into a rice wine bottle, dipped a cotton rag inside and lit it before hurling at the hospital entrance.

Weng is unmarried, has been unemployed for a number of years and has undergoing treatment for mental illness. However, he has not been taking the medication as prescribed and doctors believe this has caused his mental state to worsen.

Weng was arrested on charges of public endangerment and intimidation, and though he was initially held on NT$200,000 bail, he was later released by the judge on NT$80,000 bail on three conditions: that he not drink alcoholic beverages, he cannot endanger or threaten hospital staff or property and he shall not commit other acts of arson. If he violates any of these conditions, he will be taken back into police custody and prosecuted in accordance with relevant criminal laws.