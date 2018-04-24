  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/24 11:13
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 17 4 .810
Toronto 13 8 .619 4
New York 12 9 .571 5
Tampa Bay 8 13 .381 9
Baltimore 6 17 .261 12
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 12 8 .600
Minnesota 8 9 .471
Detroit 9 11 .450 3
Chicago 5 14 .263
Kansas City 5 15 .250 7
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 16 7 .696
Los Angeles 14 8 .636
Seattle 11 10 .524 4
Oakland 11 11 .500
Texas 8 15 .348 8

___

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 7, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 1

Kansas City 8, Detroit 5

Tampa Bay 8, Minnesota 6

Houston 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Texas 7, Seattle 4

Oakland 4, Boston 1

San Francisco 4, L.A. Angels 2

Monday's Games

Cleveland 2, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 14, Minnesota 1

Chicago White Sox 10, Seattle 4

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Seattle (Gonzales 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 5:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-3) at Cleveland (Tomlin 0-2), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Faria 1-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 4-0) at Toronto (Happ 3-1), 7:07 p.m.

Oakland (Triggs 1-0) at Texas (Hamels 1-3), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-1) at Houston (Morton 3-0), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 1-2) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-2), 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.