Michelin Guide revives Taiwan food & beverage sales during low season: report

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Michelin announced the star winners of its first Michelin Guide Taipei in March, and is believed to have given a boost to local food and beverage (F&B) sales, according to the latest monthly statistics released by Taiwan's Department of Statistics.

March is part of the low season for the F&B business in Taiwan, but this year it saw a 7.4 percent year-over-year increase in sales growth of NT$37.2 billion (US$1.25 billion), representing an all-time high for the month of March. Restaurant and beverage sales jumped 7.8 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively.

According to the data, the wholesale, retail, and F&B sales hit all-time highs for the same month, and the first quarter as well.

The launch of Michelin's first-ever Taipei guide, the bible of gastronomes, in March is believed to have boosted visits to the Michelin-starred and recommended restaurants, and further contributed to the sales growth, according to Wang Shu-chuan (王淑娟), deputy head of the MOEA's statistics department.

A week before the distribution of the guide, Michelin gave its Bib Gourmand Award to 36 eateries and restaurants in Taipei, leading to "Michelin mania" in the country.

As for the forecast for April sales, Wang predicted an annual growth of 4 percent for wholesale, 5 percent for retail, and 2.5 percent for F&B sectors.