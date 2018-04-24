Taiwan Lottery's new NT$15 million 'Double Win' game kicks off

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan Lottery's new game with a top prize of NT$15 million (US$510,300) launched yesterday (April 23).

Titled "Lottery Double Win," the game features players choosing 12 out of 24 numbers at a cost of NT$50 per bet. What makes the game unusually fun is that individuals whose numbers match either "all" or "none" of the computer-generated numbers will hit the jackpot with a cash prize of NT$15 million.

The design of the "Lottery Double Win" is similar to that of "Lotto 539," which also costs NT$50 per ticket and picks winners every day from Monday through Saturday. However, with twice the amount of the top prize and the minimum prize payout of NT$100, the new game is expected to attract new customers.

Indeed, according to Taiwan Lottery statistics, sales of the "Lottery Double Win" tickets were 20 percent more than "Lotto 539" during the first two hours of sales, reported China Times.

By 5 p.m. yesterday, sales of the the "Lottery Double Win" reached NT$12.6 million. As sales of the Taiwan Lottery are hottest between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., it estimates that sales on the first day reached NT$25 million to NT$40 million.

The maximum payout is NT$15 million, so in cases where there are three or more winners, they will have to split the total prize amount of NT$45 million (US$1.5 million).

The drawing for "Lottery Double Win," the 11th computer-drawn game of Taiwan Lottery, takes place every day except for Sunday. Tickets can be purchased Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Taiwan Lottery estimates that the odds of winning the "Lottery Double Win" jackpot is roughly one in 1.35 million, meaning that winners are likely to emerge when ticket sales exceed NT$67 million (US$2.28 million).