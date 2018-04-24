|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|17
|4
|.810
|—
|Toronto
|13
|8
|.619
|4
|New York
|12
|9
|.571
|5
|Tampa Bay
|8
|13
|.381
|9
|Baltimore
|6
|17
|.261
|12
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|12
|8
|.600
|—
|Minnesota
|8
|9
|.471
|2½
|Detroit
|9
|11
|.450
|3
|Kansas City
|5
|15
|.250
|7
|Chicago
|4
|14
|.222
|7
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|Los Angeles
|14
|8
|.636
|1½
|Seattle
|11
|9
|.550
|3½
|Oakland
|11
|11
|.500
|4½
|Texas
|8
|15
|.348
|8
___
|Sunday's Games
Cleveland 7, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 1
Kansas City 8, Detroit 5
Tampa Bay 8, Minnesota 6
Houston 7, Chicago White Sox 1
Texas 7, Seattle 4
Oakland 4, Boston 1
San Francisco 4, L.A. Angels 2
|Monday's Games
Cleveland 2, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 14, Minnesota 1
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Seattle (Gonzales 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 5:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-3) at Cleveland (Tomlin 0-2), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 0-0), 6:35 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Faria 1-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 4-0) at Toronto (Happ 3-1), 7:07 p.m.
Oakland (Triggs 1-0) at Texas (Hamels 1-3), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-1) at Houston (Morton 3-0), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 1-2) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-2), 8:15 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.