Thai-Taiwan Association to hold Boxing Competition

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- To promote sports exchange between Taiwan and Thailand, Taiwanese Society of Thailand(泰國台灣會館) will hold an international boxing competition in June, inviting Taiwan, Thailand, Japan and many more countries to compete.

The chairman of the Taiwanese Society of Thailand Chang Wen-ping(張文平) mentioned in the interview with Central News Agency(CNA), he said," We (Taiwanese Society of Thailand) held the international boxing event in 2007, and it was well-liked by the Thai." He also hopes that Taiwanese that will be heading to Thailand to head down to support the Taiwanese athletes.

Vice President of Chinese Taipei Amateur Boxing Association(中華民國拳擊協會) Peng Tai-lin said that Thai had produced many famous boxers. Therefore, Taiwan will send Mai Jie-en(麥介恩) for the 69-kilogram class event.

The Taiwanese Society of Thailand and Taiwan-Thai Entrepreneur IBF Championship will be held in Taiwanese Society of Thailand on June 20.