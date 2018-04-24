|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|19
|71
|23
|26
|.366
|MMachado Bal
|23
|89
|13
|32
|.360
|Lowrie Oak
|22
|94
|12
|33
|.351
|Correa Hou
|22
|77
|17
|27
|.351
|Altuve Hou
|23
|90
|13
|31
|.344
|MSmith TB
|19
|61
|9
|21
|.344
|Gregorius NYY
|20
|66
|17
|22
|.333
|Cano Sea
|20
|70
|16
|23
|.329
|Judge NYY
|20
|74
|18
|24
|.324
|DGordon Sea
|20
|81
|12
|26
|.321
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 9; MMachado, Baltimore, 8; Gallo, Texas, 7; Haniger, Seattle, 7; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 7; 7 tied at 6.
|Runs Batted In
Lowrie, Oakland, 23; Haniger, Seattle, 22; Gregorius, New York, 20; Correa, Houston, 19; KDavis, Oakland, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 17; Moustakas, Kansas City, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; MMachado, Baltimore, 17; Span, Tampa Bay, 17.
|Pitching
Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-0; Severino, New York, 4-1; Velazquez, Boston, 3-0; Richards, Los Angeles, 3-0; Morton, Houston, 3-0; Verlander, Houston, 3-0; 5 tied at 3-1.