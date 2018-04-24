  1. Home
By  Associated Press
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 19 71 23 26 .366
MMachado Bal 23 89 13 32 .360
Lowrie Oak 22 94 12 33 .351
Correa Hou 22 77 17 27 .351
Altuve Hou 23 90 13 31 .344
MSmith TB 19 61 9 21 .344
Gregorius NYY 20 66 17 22 .333
Cano Sea 20 70 16 23 .329
Judge NYY 20 74 18 24 .324
DGordon Sea 20 81 12 26 .321
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 9; MMachado, Baltimore, 8; Gallo, Texas, 7; Haniger, Seattle, 7; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 7; 7 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

Lowrie, Oakland, 23; Haniger, Seattle, 22; Gregorius, New York, 20; Correa, Houston, 19; KDavis, Oakland, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 17; Moustakas, Kansas City, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; MMachado, Baltimore, 17; Span, Tampa Bay, 17.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-0; Severino, New York, 4-1; Velazquez, Boston, 3-0; Richards, Los Angeles, 3-0; Morton, Houston, 3-0; Verlander, Houston, 3-0; 5 tied at 3-1.