North Korea's Kim meets Chinese envoy after deadly bus crash

By  Associated Press
2018/04/24 09:36

BEIJING (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has met with China's ambassador at a hospital where Chinese tourists were being treated after a deadly bus crash.

The official Xinhua News Agency said late Monday that a tourist bus fell from a bridge Sunday evening in North Hwanghae province in southern North Korea. The Foreign Ministry previously said the crash killed 32 Chinese and four North Koreans, and two Chinese were seriously injured.

Photos provided by Pyongyang on Tuesday showed Kim meeting with Ambassador Li Jinjun at the hospital and at the Chinese Embassy.

Chinese tourists make up the vast majority of visitors to North Korea, where they often pay homage at sites related to China's participation in the war.