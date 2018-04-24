Small plane veers off runway; crew and passengers safe

Taipei, April 23 (CNA) A Daily Air Corp. (DAC) plane veered off the runway at Kaohsiung International Airport after landing Monday evening, but all 15 passengers and two crew members were safe, airport and civil aviation officials said.



The airport's deputy director, Sun Yi-chung (孫翼中), said the accident happened at 5:22 p.m. when the Dornier Do-228 twin-turboprop aircraft was arriving from Qimei in outlying Penghu County.



The passengers were later directed to the waiting area of the airport.



An initial investigation found that the plane had a ruptured tire, and investigators were checking to see if there was any other damage to the plane, according to Lin Chun-liang (林俊良), an official with the Civil Aeronautics Administration.



The airport was closed for just over two hours after the incident occurred, affecting 22 domestic and international flights, before resuming operations at 7:32 p.m.

