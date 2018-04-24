  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/04/24 08:52
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 24 17 2 5 43 17 53
Godoy Cruz 24 14 5 5 39 23 47
San Lorenzo 24 13 7 4 29 18 46
Talleres 24 13 5 6 31 15 44
Huracan 24 12 7 5 29 19 43
Independiente 23 12 6 5 26 15 42
Racing Club 24 11 6 7 41 28 39
Argentinos Jrs 24 12 3 9 34 27 39
River Plate 24 11 5 8 35 26 38
Colon 23 10 7 6 29 19 37
Santa Fe 24 9 10 5 29 21 37
Belgrano 24 9 10 5 26 23 37
Defensa y Justicia 23 10 5 8 35 32 35
Estudiantes 24 10 5 9 23 21 35
Atletico Tucuman 24 8 10 6 26 22 34
Banfield 24 8 7 9 25 22 31
Rosario Central 24 8 7 9 28 33 31
San Martin 24 8 6 10 26 31 30
Velez Sarsfield 23 7 7 9 26 31 28
Patronato Parana 24 7 7 10 24 31 28
Lanus 24 6 8 10 20 37 26
Newell's 24 7 6 11 22 25 24
Gimnasia 24 6 4 14 22 39 22
Tigre 24 3 11 10 21 30 20
Chacarita Jrs 24 4 6 14 20 32 18
Temperley 24 3 8 13 16 41 17
Arsenal 24 2 8 14 15 32 14
Olimpo 24 3 4 17 12 42 13
Tuesday, April 17

Velez Sarsfield 2, San Lorenzo 2

Friday, April 20

Argentinos Jrs 1, Olimpo 0

Saturday, April 21

Estudiantes 0, Belgrano 1

Temperley 2, Velez Sarsfield 4

San Martin 1, Lanus 1

Talleres 2, Gimnasia 0

Banfield 1, Godoy Cruz 1

San Lorenzo 1, Chacarita Jrs 0

Sunday, April 22

Tigre 0, Huracan 2

Rosario Central 0, Racing Club 2

Atletico Tucuman 0, Santa Fe 0

Arsenal 0, River Plate 3

Boca Juniors 3, Newell's 1

Monday, April 23

Colon 4, Patronato Parana 0

Tuesday, April 24

Independiente vs. Defensa y Justicia 0015 GMT

Friday, April 27

Chacarita Jrs vs. Temperley 2200 GMT

Saturday, April 28

Godoy Cruz vs. San Martin 0015 GMT

Defensa y Justicia vs. Rosario Central 1615 GMT

Velez Sarsfield vs. Banfield 1615 GMT

Newell's vs. Independiente 1830 GMT

Lanus vs. Argentinos Jrs 2045 GMT

Huracan vs. Atletico Tucuman 2300 GMT

Sunday, April 29

Gimnasia vs. Boca Juniors 1400 GMT

Patronato Parana vs. San Lorenzo 1615 GMT

Belgrano vs. Colon 1830 GMT

Racing Club vs. Arsenal 2300 GMT

Monday, April 30

Santa Fe vs. Talleres 2200 GMT

Tuesday, May 1

Olimpo vs. Tigre 0015 GMT