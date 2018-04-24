Thousands protest against Nicaragua government, urge calm

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Tens of thousands of Nicaraguans are marching in the capital to protest government repression and call for peace after several days of violent demonstrations set off by a social security overhaul.

Human rights groups say clashes between police and protesters left nearly 30 dead since people took to the streets last week to oppose tax hikes and benefit cuts meant to shore up the ailing social security system.

President Daniel Ortega withdrew the changes Sunday.

The U.S. government on Monday urged people to "reconsider travel to Nicaragua due to crime and protests" and it ordered the families of diplomats to leave the Central American country.

Architect Esther Chavarria joined Monday's march. She says that "Nicaraguans are saying enough violence against the people, no more repression and violation of the Constitution."