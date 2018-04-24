Oregon knew of abuse case against family that went off cliff

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Documents show that Oregon child welfare officials knew the family in an SUV that plunged off a California cliff had faced a child abuse investigation in another state when it looked into allegations in 2013.

KOIN-TV in Portland reports that Oregon Child Protective Services obtained records from Minnesota before investigating Jennifer and Sarah Hart, who adopted six children. The agency closed its case after it couldn't determine whether abuse occurred.

Records obtained by the TV station show the agency found "some indications of child abuse or neglect" but insufficient information to conclude it happened.

California authorities say Jennifer Hart was drunk when she drove the family off a cliff and that her wife and several children had large amounts of a drug in their systems that can cause drowsiness.

It happened days after authorities in Washington state opened an investigation.