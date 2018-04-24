Tunisian player who collapsed in Spain regains consciousness

MADRID (AP) — Spanish third-division club Toledo says a Tunisian player who collapsed from heart failure during practice 10 days ago has regained consciousness.

The club says doctors removed sedative medication and Lassad Nouioui was responding well to treatment on Monday.

They will consider removing the 32-year-old Nouioui from the intensive care unit if his condition keeps improving.

Nouioui collapsed on April 14.

The game against Real Madrid B the following day was postponed because of the problem with Nouioui.

___

More AP Spanish soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga