Porto regains lead in Portugal after routing Setubal 5-1

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Porto routed Setubal 5-1 to regain the Portuguese league lead on Monday.

Moussa Marega, Ivan Marcano, Yacine Brahimi and Jesus Manuel Corona scored first-half goals and Alex Telles closed the scoring near the end of the match at Estadio do Dragao in Porto.

Joao Amaral scored the lone goal for Setubal midway through the first half.

The victory put Porto two points in front of four-time defending champion Benfica with three rounds left.

Benfica won at Estoril 2-1 on Saturday to take the provisional lead from Porto.

If Porto wins its final three matches, it will reach 88 points and tie the record for most points set by Benfica in the 2015-16 season.