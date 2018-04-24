Lured out of retirement, Preds' Mike Fisher chasing 1st Cup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Losing the Stanley Cup last June wasn't what hurt Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg the most. Seeing how painful the loss was for veteran center Mike Fisher proved even more agonizing.

"That was probably the worst feeling for me personally," Forsberg said. "Seeing the look on Fish's face, how close it was and obviously didn't know then if he had another chance. And yeah, he's definitely one of the guys that I would love to win for."

One final shot at the Stanley Cup that's eluded Fisher throughout his 17-year career wasn't the priority last August when the 37-year-old center announced his retirement . The Predators, who always wanted him back, persuaded him to return late in the season with some help from Fisher's wife, country star Carrie Underwood.

Fisher says the support means a lot to him.

"It also means you're getting old too," Fisher quipped.

"You don't have too many chances. But part of this coming back too wasn't just about me, it was about the guys too and you figure try to help a group and do it together," Fisher said. "That's the thing about team sports and hockey is just having that fun together. There's nothing like it. So it's definitely more than just about me the old guy winning. It's so much greater than that for sure."

Nashville wanted Fisher back for his skills on the ice and his experience.

Fisher can play both ends of the ice and can win face-off battles in the defensive zone. He also has played 1,104 regular-season games in his career. In this postseason, only Toronto's Patrick Marleau (182) and San Jose's Joe Thornton (160) have played more postseason games than Fisher (140) without winning a Stanley Cup.

The 6-foot-1 center now is in the playoffs with a Presidents' Trophy winner. After finishing off Colorado in six games Sunday night, Nashville awaits a showdown with the Winnipeg Jets in the second round.

Knowing the Predators had a great team was only part of why Fisher came out of retirement. Spending time with good friends added to the attraction.

"You look at your career and playoffs are what you do and so much fun," Fisher said. "I've had the opportunity to have some pretty good runs. But you look back and those are really fun times that you enjoy and you remember with guys. And so it's good memories."

Fisher helped the Predators win their first Western Conference title last spring to reach the franchise's first Stanley Cup Final. Then they lost in six games to the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Fisher didn't make a decision on retirement until August.

The Predators made sure to protect themselves while waiting.

General manager David Poile signed Nick Bonino as a free agent away from Pittsburgh. In November, Poile acquired center Kyle Turris away from Ottawa as part of a three-team trade giving Nashville plenty of depth at the position.

The Predators kept the door open to their former captain. They started talking more in December, knowing the depth needed to play into June. Underwood also kept asking Fisher what he wanted to do. The husband and father who had focused on building a house and a hunting show finally said yes.

A chance to win the Cup was too good to pass on, then again Underwood could have just decided to kick Fisher out of the house.

"That might've been part of it," Fisher said with a laugh. "But yeah, definitely it's good to be back. She's a big fan. She's going to be at all the games she can."

Fisher announced his return at a news conference Jan. 31 . He spent February working his way back into shape and signed a one-year, $1 million deal for the rest of the season Feb. 26 when NHL rosters expanded at the trade deadline. Fisher, who had 18 goals and 24 assists last season, scored in his first game back , a 4-3 win in Vancouver on March 2.

Against Colorado, Fisher centered Nashville's fourth line. He averaged 11 minutes, 16 seconds per game in the first round while winning 75.5 percent of his face-offs.

Forsberg said Fisher looked like himself from his first game back and obviously is more comfortable with each game.

"Really good guy to have around the team," Forsberg said, "and he's been awesome."

